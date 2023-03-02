Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
The SA Institute of Architects (SAIA), a voluntary association that is the collective voice for the nine existing regional institutes in SA, has recently appointed Prof Amira Osman as its 70th president.
An architect, academic and researcher, Osman holds the position of SA Chair in Spatial Transformation and is also the director of the think-tank, Platform 100. Business Day caught up with the new president of SAIA to find out what the organisation will look like under her leadership. ..
Q&A: Amira Osman wants architecture to take centre stage
The new SAIA president says she wants the profession to move out of the shadows of ‘niche’
