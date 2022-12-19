How SMEs can manage their IT infrastructure without the high costs

The benefits of running a digital businesses are endless: their agile, cost-effective, and can be automated and made available 24/7.

With all your processes digitised, your business can leapfrog more established businesses which may still have legacy, paper-based processes that slow them down which add to their costs of doing business.

So, how can a start-up or SME become a digital business without the costs involved in managing on-premises IT infrastructure? The answer is simple — go cloud.

What is the cloud?

The cloud refers to internet-based infrastructure and services. It’s like using someone else’s computing resources and only paying for what you use. Google, with Gmail and Google Drive, are good examples.

Organisations can choose between private clouds — where they have dedicated capacity hosted in a data centre; public cloud — where they share resources, or hybrid models — where they apportion data and workloads to clouds and infrastructure best suited to their needs.

In recent years, the hosted and public cloud services available to businesses have come a long way — now you can cherry-pick the models, tools, service levels and pricing that suits your business.

What cloud computing offer businesses

Cloud-based infrastructure is securely off-site, so you and your staff can access it from anywhere, on any device, as long as you have an internet connection. Because cloud data centres make provision for backup power, load-shedding won’t stall your business. And because cloud data centres are highly secure, you don’t have to worry about losing important data should your server or laptop fail or be stolen.

When you and your team can access your tools and information from anywhere, it means you can work from anywhere without having to invest in office space.