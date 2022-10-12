×

Grinship’s shares soar on takeover offer

12 October 2022 - 14:21 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 12 October 2022 - 18:10

Maritime transportation services group Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) has agreed to a takeover by a unit of rival Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI), saying the offer is at an “attractive premium” at a time of serious volatility and economic uncertainty.

Grindrod Investments, which holds about 10.12% of Grinship, has entered into a tender and support agreement for the offer...

