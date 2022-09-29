×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Volkswagen has strong cash flow to fund electrification

CFO says the carmaker is considering partnerships in a year or two and possibly listing its PowerCo batteries operation

29 September 2022 - 15:23 Victoria Waldersee and Emma-Victoria Farr
The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, US in this April 13 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
The Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, US in this April 13 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund its electrification strategy, its finance chief said on Thursday, as it reaped about €9.6bn from the initial public offering (IPO) of Porsche and with a possible listing of its battery unit on the cards.

The carmaker was sticking to its outlook of reaching the higher end of a 7%-8.5% operating profit margin this year, said Arno Antlitz even as energy prices, logistics bottlenecks and inflation boost its costs.

It would carry on passing on higher prices to customers while also attempting to reduce fixed costs in-house.

“The aim is to reduce costs and still offer affordable cars for Volkswagen,” Antlitz said, speaking outside the Frankfurt stock exchange after the listing of Volkswagen’s sports car brand Porsche.

Volkswagen raised about €19.5bn in proceeds from the Porsche listing, with 49% to go to shareholders as a special dividend at the end of the year.

The carmaker had justified the listing, taking place against a backdrop of volatile markets in Europe, in part as a means to raise funds towards its €52bn electrification plans.

“We are well set up financially and have strong cash flows to fund our electromobility strategy ourselves,” the CFO said.

The shortage of chips which has plagued the industry since the start of the coronavirus pandemic was still the main supply chain problem it faced and will likely carry into 2024.

The carmaker was considering forming partnerships in the next one to two years  as a step towards a possible listing of its PowerCo batteries operation, he said.

“We do not rule out an IPO of the battery unit, but the financial flexibility we won today allows us to further strengthen our work in batteries alone. Then we will consider adding strategic partners later on,” said Antlitz.

Antlitz brushed aside rumours that Thursday’s Porsche listing could lead to a listing of Audi, a huge moneymaker for Volkswagen.

“The next project is strategic partnerships or a potential IPO of the battery unit. I can’t say more for now,” he said.

Volkswagen has set aside €20bn for investment in its battery cell business, with the PowerCo unit managing its battery production and research from mining to recycling and projects including energy storage systems.

Former CEO Herbert Diess floated the idea of a listing in May last year as a means of funding the carmaker’s battery expansion plans.

Reuters

Is the electric vehicle story just a pipe dream?

The timetable for the planned changeover from internal combustion engines is looking increasingly unrealistic
Special Reports
8 hours ago

Jeep previews its all-electric vehicles

Iconic American brand plans four new battery-powered SUVs by 2025
Life
2 weeks ago

VW software issues point to dominant OS in future, says tech boss

One start-up in the space expects only a handful of operating systems will win race
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CEO of Truworths will continue to make his mark
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Ethos Capital mulls share buybacks to narrow ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Shoprite set to stride ahead by a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Remgro defends Grindrod unbundling
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol poised to announce green hydrogen deals ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

DAVID FURLONGER: Big wheels keep on turning

Opinion

Is the electric vehicle story just a pipe dream?

Special Reports

VW software issues point to dominant OS in future, says tech boss

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.