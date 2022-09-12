Jeep previews its all-electric vehicles

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Iconic American brand plans four new battery-powered SUVs by 2025
Jeep will launch four all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2025 in a bid to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.
The plan is for 50% of all new Jeeps sold in the US and 100% in Europe to be fully electric by 2030.
The American brand, part of the Stellantis group, has shown images of three of these vehicles: the Recon and Avenger — which are both all-new — and an electric version of the Wagoneer premium SUV. Jeep didn’t provide a model name or details of the fourth electric vehicle it plans to launch by 2025.
These battery-powered vehicles will help Jeep meet challenges from electric vehicle brands such as Rivian, Tesla and Hummer.
“Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect.”
Stellantis has not yet confirmed its product plans for SA, but here is more detail on the electric SUVs it has unveiled:
JEEP AVENGER
In Europe, Jeep wants to use the Avenger to expand its share of the compact SUV segment, where it already offers the Renegade model, said Antonella Bruno, the brand’s chief for Europe.
The Avenger will target younger and more feminine customers and be positioned under the Renegade.
It has a targeted electric range of 400km and will offer a raised ground clearance and a modern, technologically advanced interior. The Avenger will debut at next month’s Paris Motor Show.
In Europe, the Jeep brand has already made a big shift by offering only electrified SUVs in countries such as Germany and France. By the end of this year, 100% of the Jeep SUV portfolio will be electrified in almost all European markets.
JEEP RECON
The rugged Recon is inspired by the brand’s petrol-powered Wrangler 4x4 and will come fully trail-ready with a Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, underbody protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tyres. Like the Wrangler, the Rubicon Trail-rated Recon will have a removable roof, doors and windows for an open-air experience. The Recon will be a global SUV and production will start in 2024.
JEEP WAGONEER S
Wagoneer is Jeep’s premium sub-brand and the high-performance electric version, code-named Wagoneer S, aims for a range of 645km on a single charge, a power output of around 450kW, and a 0-100km/h time of under four seconds.
The Wagoneer S will boast the sleekest design we’ve yet seen on a Jeep, along with real 4x4 capability and advanced technology. The vehicle will have its unveiling next year before production commences in 2024.
