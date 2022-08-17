Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Central bank increases the benchmark rate to 22% to address the economy’s deterioration amid crippling inflation
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Emira Property Fund has posted a near 4% increase in annual distributable earnings, and lifted its full-year dividend by 1%. The Reit says the steady performance of the local industrial and retail sectors countered the strained office market during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with CEO Geoff Jennett.
WATCH: Emira grows distributable earnings by nearly 4%
Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett
