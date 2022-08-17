×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Emira grows distributable earnings by nearly 4%

Business Day TV speaks to Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett

17 August 2022 - 22:17
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund has posted a near 4% increase in annual distributable earnings, and lifted its full-year dividend by 1%. The Reit says the steady performance of the local industrial and retail sectors countered the strained office market during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with CEO Geoff Jennett.

