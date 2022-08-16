Women run only seven of SA’s top-100 companies, PwC survey shows

Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Only seven female CEOs run top-100 companies on the JSE as of June, the PwC survey showed on Tuesday, highlighting the glaring gender imbalance that has haunted SA’s corporate sector for years.
The representation of female CFOs among the JSE’s top-100 companies amounted to a dismal 19%, though it had improved from 17% when the last survey was conducted.
“We are all familiar with the setbacks Covid-19 posed to the equality agenda, but the world is normalising to a point where it is no longer appropriate to look for reasons why inequality persists,” said Leila Ebrahimi, co-lead at PwC SA People and Organisation Reward.
Among all JSE-listed companies, the female representation stood at 15%, moving up slightly from 13%.
There were 208 new appointments into executive positions across the JSE between January 2020 and June 2022 and, of these, only 53, or 25%, were female.
Many companies are struggling to retain their female employees with critical skills in the face of a serious bidding war.
Without widespread, appropriate succession planning, the problem will prevail, particularly in the context of a wider skills gap and executive talent shortage, PwC said.
Black African CEOs running top-100 companies listed on the JSE were just 14%, with Indians making up 7% and coloureds only 1%, while white CEOs make up 78%.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
