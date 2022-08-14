×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Newsmaker

CHRIS BARRON: No easy fix for ESG neglect in mining industry, says expert

Private and public sectors must prioritise decades-old environmental, social and governance issues

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 10:21 Chris Barron

Abandoned, unrehabilitated mines do SA’s image as a country serious about ESG (environmental, social and governance) no favours, says specialist Jayne Mammatt, who has been appointed by Deloitte to boost its ESG consulting work in the private and public sectors.

“It’s a big problem for the country.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.