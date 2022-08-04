×

Companies

Sappi aims to produce more power for SA grid

Pulp and paper producer, which has been selling electricity to Eskom, is eyeing green chances to raise revenue

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 12:51 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 07 August 2022 - 17:20

Pulp and paper producer Sappi, which posted record profits in the third quarter of its 2022 financial year, aims to boost its self-generating power capacity to supply electricity to the struggling national grid.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that, to address the shortage of megawatts, the ailing state-owned utility Eskom aims to purchase additional energy from mines and paper mill companies that have surplus power...

BL Premium

