KwaZulu-Natal upbeat over R100bn Transnet port expansion
New rail and road linkages and modernisation plans will make Port of Durban more efficient, says MEC Ravi Pillay
22 March 2022 - 20:56
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay says the Transnet’s R100bn Durban Port expansion will create new rail and road linkages and contribute to modernising and making the Durban Harbour more efficient.
Pillay addressed delegates at the three-day KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment Indaba World Halal Day that kicked off on Tuesday at the Nkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference centre. The event seeks to create investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. ..
