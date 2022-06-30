×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

30 June 2022 - 21:03
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the month on a sour note

Thursday’s losses take the bourse’s decline to 8.14% for the month and 10.16% so far this year as investors fret about recession
Markets
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa eyes ‘next horizon’ with structural shake-up
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Barclays to use its status to attract ‘global ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FNB sees spike in customer demand for global ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Safari selling two properties and wants to leave ...
Companies / Property
5.
ANTHONY CLARK: York and Renergen look tasty
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.