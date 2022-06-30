MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the month on a sour note
Thursday’s losses take the bourse’s decline to 8.14% for the month and 10.16% so far this year as investors fret about recession
30 June 2022 - 19:03
The JSE fell the most in two weeks on Thursday, tracking weaker global markets in what has been a tough month, with investors continuing to price in further pain.
Markets have endured a torrid first half of the year that has been dominated by surging inflation, rate hikes, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns in China — all of which have helped fuel fears of a global recession...
