×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Tashas to expand operations amid rising inflation

Business Day TV spoke to founder and CEO of the group Natasha Sideris

29 June 2022 - 21:36
Natasha Sideris was closely involved in her company’s ‘re-energised’ outlet at Hyde Park Corner, Le Parc by Tashas, which she says evokes Parisian streets. Picture: SUPPLIED
Natasha Sideris was closely involved in her company’s ‘re-energised’ outlet at Hyde Park Corner, Le Parc by Tashas, which she says evokes Parisian streets. Picture: SUPPLIED

Restaurant group Tashas plans to expand its footprint in South Africa, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The growth plan comes amid rising inflation and dwindling consumer confidence levels. Business Day TV caught up with founder and CEO of the group Natasha Sideris for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Township residents spending more at spaza shops, poll shows

A total 44% of respondents said they are spending more at local outlets than last year
Companies
3 hours ago

This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can still be a winner

CEO says if branch stores look better, offer good service and focus on low prices, they will make money
Companies
1 day ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Famous Brands regains its taste for profit as Covid-19 blues banished

Out of R630m in operating profit, R371m came from leading brands such as Steers, Debonairs and Wimpy
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.