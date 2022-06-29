NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tashas to expand operations amid rising inflation
Business Day TV spoke to founder and CEO of the group Natasha Sideris
29 June 2022 - 21:36
Restaurant group Tashas plans to expand its footprint in South Africa, Dubai and Saudi Arabia. The growth plan comes amid rising inflation and dwindling consumer confidence levels. Business Day TV caught up with founder and CEO of the group Natasha Sideris for more detail.
