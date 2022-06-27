WATCH: Transport regulatory dysfunction throttling tourism

SATSA, the country’s leading inbound tourism industry association, last week raised the red flag on red tape that is strangling the fragile post-pandemic recovery of the country’s critical tourism sector, with hundreds of new and existing tour operators unable to work, or being forced to do so illegally, as it says the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), which issues tourism transport licences, is not functioning as intended. SATSA called on the Presidency’s Red Tape team to urgently step in and declare an immediate moratorium on new and renewal applications for accreditation, operating licences and permits, last week, pending the resolution of the current impasse, as well as to appoint a task team to relook at regulation of tourism vehicles, and implement solutions at the NPTR. To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by David Frost, CEO, SA Tourism Services Association (SATSA); Oupa Pilane, Deputy Chair, SATSA and tour operator from Mpumalanga & Onne Vegter, SATSA Transport Committee Chair and tour operator