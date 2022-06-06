×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

06 June 2022 - 21:03
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Tackling your questions tonight are Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank accused of duplicity over suspended ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Standard Bank chief engineer quits after system ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
CSIR’s surveillance tech a giant leap to curbing ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Shoprite is the people’s choice, marketing data ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.