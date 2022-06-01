×

WATCH: How the ETF market fared in May

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie

01 June 2022 - 21:28
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

May was a tough month for investors, as increased risks to the inflation outlook and rising interest rates weighed on markets. The situation has slightly boosted inflows in the ETF market, with investors jumping into ETFs linked to safe haven assets. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie.​

