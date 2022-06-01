MARKET WRAP
WATCH: How the ETF market fared in May
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie
01 June 2022 - 21:28
May was a tough month for investors, as increased risks to the inflation outlook and rising interest rates weighed on markets. The situation has slightly boosted inflows in the ETF market, with investors jumping into ETFs linked to safe haven assets. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with CoreShare MD Gareth Stobie.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.