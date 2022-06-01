WATCH: Halfway to COP27: are countries living up to their climate pledges?

In the wake of the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods and the continued slow-burning debate about SA’s just energy transition, June 1 is a good day to assess how SA is delivering on its promises in respect of climate change, as we are roughly half way to Cop 27.

Egypt will host Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh in November. The talks will take place in the shadow of the war in Ukraine, as well as rising energy and food prices around the world, leaving rich countries grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and poor countries struggling with debt mountains.

Financial assistance for developing countries must be at the top of the agenda for UN climate talks in 2022, host country Egypt has made clear, as governments will be required to follow through on promises made at the Cop26 summit in 2021. Most of the world’s biggest economies, and biggest emitters of greenhouse gases have yet to fulfil the pledges they made at Glasgow in November, to strengthen their targets on emissions cuts.

Work to turn the pledges of climate finance from rich countries into projects on the ground helping poor countries has also been slow. But how is SA doing? BDTV spoke to Justine Sweet, from Herbert Smith Freehills; Olivia Rumble, director at Climate Legal; and Andrew Gilder, also a director at Climate Legal, to find out.