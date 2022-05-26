CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Will the crypto market bounce back?
Business Day TV talks to Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno
26 May 2022 - 22:34
2022 has been a roller-coaster ride for crypto markets, with bitcoin trading below the $30,000 mark as traders remain concerned about growth and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Marius Reitz, the GM for Africa at Luno.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.