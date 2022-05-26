×

WATCH: Will the crypto market bounce back?

Business Day TV talks to Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno

26 May 2022 - 22:34
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG
Picture: 123RF/MONSIT JANGARIYAWONG

2022 has been a roller-coaster ride for crypto markets, with bitcoin trading below the $30,000 mark as traders remain concerned about growth and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Marius Reitz, the GM for Africa at Luno.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

