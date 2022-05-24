×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth

24 May 2022 - 20:40
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Jacobus Brink from Novare
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Q&A with Richard Branson: We need to do ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld considers a separate listing for star ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Plenty of headroom to fund Vodacom expansion, CFO ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank systems outage leaves customers ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Government needs mindset change on ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.