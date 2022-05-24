STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
24 May 2022 - 20:40
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch is Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.
Or listen to full audio
