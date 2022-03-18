WATCH: The week in perspective

The war in Ukraine enters its fourth week with mounting speculation that Russia is laying the groundwork for the use of chemical weapons.



SA is one step closer to a future of widespread 5G telecommunications as MTN and Vodacom led buyers in the long-delayed radio frequency spectrum auction, which raised more for government coffers than had been expected.



To talk about this Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the school of business and governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.