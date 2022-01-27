Markets

Crude builds on gains as Ukraine takes centre stage

Mounting geopolitical tension between Russia and the West adds to fears of supply disruptions in Europe

27 January 2022 - 15:52 Reuters
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO

Oil extended gains to seven-year highs above $90 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis outweighed clear signs that the US Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy.

Brent crude futures were up 89cs, or 1%, at $90.85 a barrel by 12.17pm GMT, while West Texas Intermediate rose 87c, or 1%, to $88.22.

Crude prices had surged on Wednesday, with Brent climbing above $90/bbl for the first time in seven years on tensions between Russia and the West. Russia, the world’s second-largest oil producer, and the West have been at loggerheads over Ukraine, fanning fears that energy supplies to Europe could be disrupted.

Both contracts were lower in early trading after the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it is likely to raise interest rates in March and plans to end its bond purchases that month in its battle to tame inflation.

The dollar strengthened after the announcement, making oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“A more pronounced price slide [so far on Thursday] is being prevented by the Ukraine crisis, as there are still concerns that Russian oil and gas deliveries could be hampered in the event of a military escalation,” Commerzbank said after the morning price dip.

Market attention is also turning to the February 2 meeting of Opec and allies led by Russia, a group known as Opec+. The group is likely to stick with a planned increase to its oil output target for March, several Opec+ sources said. 

The group has raised its output target each month since August by 400,000 barrels a day as it unwinds record production cuts made in 2020. However, it has faced capacity constraints that have prevented some members from producing at their quota levels.

Still, an increase in crude oil and petroleum inventories in the US alleviated some of the concerns about supply.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4-million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That compared with expectations of a decline of 728,000 barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Petroleum stockpiles rose by 1.3-million barrels, the most since February 2021.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Three investment themes for 2022 you can’t afford ...
Markets
2.
Rand slides nearly 1% as US Fed signals policy ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE powers ahead with Fed hike in ...
Markets
4.
Rand hits 10-week high ahead of Bank’s rate move
Markets
5.
JSE could halt two-day slide after Wall Street ...
Markets

Related Articles

Russian invasion threat adds to inflation poser facing investors

Opinion

LETTER: How many ANC leaders understand business?

Opinion / Letters

Oil slips as Fed’s expected rate hike rattles investors

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.