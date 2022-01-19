Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha

19 January 2022 - 19:52
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst  Chris Gilmour
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Companies
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gauteng homeowners leaving province in droves
Companies / Property
2.
Capitec shares slump as BBBEE deal seen diluting ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tie-up of Fairvest and Arrowhead cleared for ...
Companies / Property
4.
Moyo abandons Old Mutual reinstatement bid but ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tongaat vote on rights issue opens door wider on ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.