Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into SA’s cracking mining data

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

18 January 2022 - 20:38
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg gold mine. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg gold mine. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Mining production rose 5.2% year on year in November, beating market expectations for a 3.5% increase. The rise was supported by a surge in the production of platinum group metals (PGMs). Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for her analysis of the data and how it positions the mining sector in 2022.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How will private equity respond to the rising rates environment?

Michael Avery and guests discuss private equity activity
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom inertia remains biggest economic risk

Michael Avery and guests discuss Eskom’s balance sheet problem
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: What’s next for Adapt IT?

Business Day TV talks to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Eskom’s interim results show improvement in financial performance

Business Day TV talks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gauteng homeowners leaving province in droves
Companies / Property
2.
Old Mutual hits out at Peter Moyo’s R250m damages ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Heineken may sell Strongbow in SA to get Distell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tongaat begins pursuit of Deloitte over its ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Ascendis names independent adviser to review its ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.