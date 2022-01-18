NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Digging into SA’s cracking mining data
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
18 January 2022 - 20:38
Mining production rose 5.2% year on year in November, beating market expectations for a 3.5% increase. The rise was supported by a surge in the production of platinum group metals (PGMs). Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford for her analysis of the data and how it positions the mining sector in 2022.
