WATCH: What’s next for Adapt IT?
Business Day TV talks to Adapt IT CEO Tiffany Dunsdon
17 January 2022 - 20:09
Adapt IT is the first company to have delisted from the JSE in 2022. This is due to a successful takeover bid by Volaris at R7 per share that saw it acquire 63.87% of the company. What does this mean for Adapt IT moving forward? Business Day TV spoke to CEO Tiffany Dunsdon for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
