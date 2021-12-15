NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Eskom's interim results show improvement in financial performance
Business Day TV talks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
15 December 2021 - 20:05
Eskom has posted a significant improvement in its financial results, with a half-year net profit after tax of R9.2bn, compared to breakeven in the prior period. Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for more detail on how this was achieved.
