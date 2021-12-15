Companies

WATCH: Eskom's interim results show improvement in financial performance

Business Day TV talks to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

15 December 2021 - 20:05
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

Eskom has posted a significant improvement in its financial results, with a half-year net profit after tax of R9.2bn, compared to breakeven in the prior period. Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter for more detail on how this was achieved.

