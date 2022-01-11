Companies

Apple to allow third party app payment option in South Korea

The iPhone maker says it is looking forward to working with the regulator and developers on a solution that will benefit its Korean users

11 January 2022 - 17:09 Agency Staff
Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

Seoul — South Korea’s telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday that Apple had submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its App Store to comply with a law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) had requested Apple and Alphabet’s Google to submit compliance plans after the bill was passed in August last year and went into effect in September.

Google announced its plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea in November to comply with the amended Telecommunication Business Act, dubbed the “anti-Google law”. 

“We look forward to working with the KCC and our developer community on a solution that benefits our Korean users,” Apple said in a statement, but did not provide details such as a timeline of when the new payment systems will take effect or commission fee rates.

It plans to discuss further details with the KCC, the regulator said. The KCC said Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for a lower service fee versus the current 30% commissions.

In the US, the iPhone maker is wading through a lawsuit brought by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games in 2020 when the game maker tried to get around Apple’s 30% fee on in-app purchases by launching an in-app payment system of its own.

A US judge last year ordered Apple to change its App Store rules, which ban developers from including links in buttons to outside payment systems over using Apple’s own.

“I hope Apple’s move here [in South Korea] isn’t another fake opening of payment systems as Google recently announced,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a tweet. 

Apple said it paid developers a total of $260bn through its App Store since its launch in 2008, implying a $60bn payout to developers in 2021.

Reuters

Hong Kong revives dormant colonial-era sedition law

Charges against two media outlets invoked laws designed to thwart dissent against the British crown that were last used in the mid-1960s
World
2 hours ago

These are the new gadgets you need to stay healthy

Innovation in the tracking and management of health and wellness will be a major driver of technology this year
Business
2 days ago

Apple hits $3-trillion milestone in early US trade

Demand for Apple products helped push the company’s market capitalisation past $2-trillion in August 2020 and to add another trillion 16 months later
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prosus CEO puts his money where his ambitions are ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Ann Leepile named new CEO of Alexander Forbes ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Clover stands firm on retrenchments as national ...
Companies
4.
Tongaat Hulett seeks R450m in civil claims but ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
US dumping complaint stings SA lemon juice ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.