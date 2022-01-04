Apple hits $3-trillion milestone in early US trade

Apple crossed $3-trillion in market value in early trading on Tuesday before slipping, after the world's most valuable company briefly hit the milestone a day earlier.

The iPhone maker’s shares rose to as much as $182.94 after opening flat at $182.63. Shares need to finish above $182.86 level to record the milestone on a closing basis.

Apple contracts were the second most actively traded US stock options on Tuesday after Tesla, according to the Options Clearing Corp (OCC) data as of 8.21am US Eastern Time. The contract with the highest open interest is the January 20 call option with a strike price of $200, Refinitiv data showed.

Apple accounts for nearly 7% of S&P 500 index’s value, according to Refinitiv data, the highest for a single stock on the index at a time when the benchmark is perched at a peak.

The pandemic fuelled demand for iPhones, MacBooks and iPads helped push the company's market capitalisation past $2-trillion in August 2020 and add another trillion 16 months later.

“Apple has been one of the key pandemic trades for a lot of people and as we exit the pandemic... the iPhone maker is going to struggle a little bit,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

“The next big product breakthrough is nowhere near. It's going to be a lot harder for Apple to get to $4-trillion and $5-trillion than it was for it to go from $2-trillion to $3-trillion.”