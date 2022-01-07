Companies

Shell presses ahead with $7bn buyback

Programme to continue ‘at pace’ despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to Omicron

07 January 2022 - 10:08 Ron Bousso
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday its $7bn share buyback programme, of which $1.5bn has been completed, will continue “at pace” despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Shell, the world’s largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said its production and liquefaction volumes were affected in the fourth quarter by unplanned maintenance, mainly in Australia, where its flagship Prelude floating LNG vessel was hit by a power outage.

In a trading update, Shell said LNG results in the fourth quarter of 2021 are set to be “significantly higher” than the third quarter.

Natural gas and electricity prices around the world have soared since the middle of last year on tight gas supplies and higher demand as economies rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark European gas prices and Asian LNG prices hit record highs in the fourth quarter.

Reuters

Nigerian oil firms to vie for Shell’s oil assets in the country, sources say

No international oil companies are expected to take part in the bidding process at this point, the sources say
Companies
18 hours ago

Halt the Wild Coast seismic blasting, high court tells Shell

Oil major has threatened to walk away from entire operation after current oil exploration interdicted
National
1 week ago

EU proposes rules against shell companies to fight tax abuse

Proposed new rules would apply substance test to determine whether entities are considered shell companies
News
2 weeks ago
