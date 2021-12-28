National

Halt the Wild Coast seismic blasting, high court tells Shell

Oil major has threatened to walk away from entire operation after current oil exploration interdicted

28 December 2021 - 10:58 Adrienne Carlisle
A protest against seismic blasting on a Wild Coast beach. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
Shell will have to call a halt to its seismic survey along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast after the high court in Makhanda interdicted it from proceeding.

Judge Gerald Bloem on Tuesday morning interdicted Shell from continuing with the survey, which kicked off on December 2.

Richard Spoor Attorneys and the Legal Resources Centre acting on behalf of the Dwesa-Cwebe, Amadiba, and Port Saint Johns communities, as well as environmental organisations, argued last week that the seismic surveying was devastating to the marine environment as well as harmful to communities’ rights and reliance on the sea for sustenance, income and cultural practices.

Shell warned during legal arguments that if the interim interdict were granted it might have to walk away from the entire operation, including the possibility of extracting any oil and gas found during the controversial seismic survey. It said its losses would amount to about R1bn.

Shell and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe were ordered to pay the legal costs of the application.

DispatchLIVE

EDITORIAL: Why is Mantashe shilling for Shell?

Surely, Mantashe’s impassioned defence of Shell’s commercial ambitions can’t be so venal?
Opinion
1 week ago

Mantashe berates Shell seismic survey protesters

Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says protests could deter further investment in the struggling economy
National
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Shell SA chair Hloniphizwe Mtolo

Shell SA chair Hloniphizwe Mtolo's attempts to spin the Wild Coast seismic survey are at once pitiable and infuriating
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Shell – the devil and the deep blue sea

One need look no further than Mozambique to see what’s wrong with Shell’s Wild Coast plan
Opinion
2 weeks ago
