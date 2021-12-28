Halt the Wild Coast seismic blasting, high court tells Shell
Oil major has threatened to walk away from entire operation after current oil exploration interdicted
Shell will have to call a halt to its seismic survey along the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast after the high court in Makhanda interdicted it from proceeding.
Judge Gerald Bloem on Tuesday morning interdicted Shell from continuing with the survey, which kicked off on December 2.
Richard Spoor Attorneys and the Legal Resources Centre acting on behalf of the Dwesa-Cwebe, Amadiba, and Port Saint Johns communities, as well as environmental organisations, argued last week that the seismic surveying was devastating to the marine environment as well as harmful to communities’ rights and reliance on the sea for sustenance, income and cultural practices.
Shell warned during legal arguments that if the interim interdict were granted it might have to walk away from the entire operation, including the possibility of extracting any oil and gas found during the controversial seismic survey. It said its losses would amount to about R1bn.
Shell and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe were ordered to pay the legal costs of the application.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.