Companies

BUSINESS WATCH

WATCH: The Week In Perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective

10 December 2021 - 15:10 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Picture: 123RF/PERIG76

What’s happening in the markets now?

England has tougherCovid-19 curbs, BoJo is getting roasted for last year’s Christmas party while parties are being cancelled across Europe and the US, and Jefferies became the first big Wall Street bank to send employees home.

But with the focus returning to central banks and inflation, the rally has lost some of its edge. European and US futures are flatlining, and a global equity index paused near two-week highs.

The rand, meanwhile, ended a three-day winning streak, reaching an intraday low of R15.99/$, dropping almost 2% as manufacturing output slumped far more sharply than expected in October.

Data showed industrial production fell 8.9% year-on-year, versus economists’ predictions for a 1.4% decline, probably because of a strike in the steel and engineering sector.

Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Capital; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank and Lightstone suffer data breach ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Northam raises the stakes in bidding war for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Q&A: Grit, guts and new frontiers: CEO Bronwyn ...
Companies / Property
4.
JSE publishes ESG disclosure report to guide ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanlam reprices life policies as SA death payouts ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.