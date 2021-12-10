Companies / Mining

Anglo American forecasts better 2022, 35% growth over next decade

Group is banking on diamonds and iron ore, while planning to harness early copper from its Quellaveco project in Peru

10 December 2021 - 14:53 Pushkala Aripaka and Clara Denina
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSORN
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSORN

London - Anglo American on Friday forecast a stronger performance in 2022, banking on diamonds and iron ore, while planning to harness early copper from its Quellaveco project in Peru.

Quellaveco is a $5bn development and one of the world’s largest untapped copper resources.

The company said it was set to deliver 35% growth over the next decade at margins of 50%, while forecasting capital expenditure of $6.2bn to $6.7bn for 2022.

It also announced a leadership change with Tom McCulley, who has led the development of Quellaveco, taking over from Chris Fraser as CEO of Crop Nutrients.

Anglo said that its Woodsmith polyhalite project in Britain would require an investment of $700m in 2022.

Anglo bought Woodsmith for £386m ($510m) in 2020, identifying the project in the North York Moors National Park as a “tier one” asset — a large scale, long-life, high margin deposit of polyhalite, a multi-nutrient fertiliser.

Reuters 

Amplats approves R4bn extension to its Der Brochen project

The project, which begins in the first quarter of 2022, includes the development of a new shaft to replace the depleting Mototolo reserves
Companies
4 hours ago

Northam raises the stakes in bidding war for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Northam Platinum has made an unsolicited approach to buy all, or a portion, of the shares with voting rights in RBPlat
Companies
19 hours ago

Exxaro reduces coal exports forecast due to problems at Transnet

Exxaro says 4-million tonnes of export coal are at risk of being lost, up from the estimate of 3-million in August
Companies
1 week ago
