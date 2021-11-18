NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why intra-African trade should be promoted
Business Day TV spoke to John Rocha, chief director of Trade Africa Invest at the department of trade, industry & competition
18 November 2021 - 07:35
The Intra-African Trade Fair, which is under way in Durban, aims to improve the ease of doing business on the continent.
Business Day TV spoke to John Rocha, chief director of Trade Africa Invest at the department of trade, industry & competition and discussed the role the government is playing to ensure that SA is open for export and import opportunities.
