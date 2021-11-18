Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Why intra-African trade should be promoted

Business Day TV spoke to John Rocha, chief director of Trade Africa Invest at the department of trade, industry & competition

18 November 2021 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

The Intra-African Trade Fair, which is under way in Durban, aims to improve the ease of doing business on the continent.

Business Day TV spoke to John Rocha, chief director of Trade Africa Invest at the department of trade, industry & competition and discussed the role the government is playing to ensure that SA is open for export and import opportunities.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How SA can accelerate its automotive sector

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Kabelo Rabotho about the Intra-African Trade Fair
Companies
1 day ago

Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa

The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent
National
2 days ago

Africa described as the final frontier of the motor industry

Regions of the continent are vying to become centres for the production of motor vehicles
National
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Heineken sees Distell as a gateway to new African ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
China’s Tencent leads R746m funding round for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Tongaat Hulett eyes R4bn rights issue to pay debt ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Mukuru partners with Pargo for easy card ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: World is at feet of African liquor ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.