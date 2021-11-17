Africa described as the final frontier of the motor industry
17 November 2021 - 19:11
African countries are queuing up to be part of a pan-African motor industry, Johan de Jager, COO of the Automotive Investment Holdings (AIH) consultancy group, said on Tuesday.
In West Africa alone, up to a dozen countries claim potential capacity to produce components for vehicle manufacturing. Dave Coffey, CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM), said that even if it was too soon to verify their claims or to be sure that products would meet quality standards, it was reassuring that so many countries wanted to be part of a continental motor industry...
