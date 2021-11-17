WATCH: How SA can accelerate its automotive sector

The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), which is under way in Durban, brings together heads of state and leaders in the private sector to discuss a range of opportunities on the continent.

One sector in focus at the IATF is the automotive industry and how it can promote industrialisation in Africa.

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Kabelo Rabotho for his view on how SA’s vehicle manufacturing sector can play a crucial role in industrialisation on the continent.