WATCH: How SA can accelerate its automotive sector

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Kabelo Rabotho about the Intra-African Trade Fair

17 November 2021 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), which is under way in Durban, brings together heads of state and leaders in the private sector to discuss a range of opportunities on the continent.

One sector in focus at the IATF is the automotive industry and how it can promote industrialisation in Africa.

Business Day TV spoke to Nissan SA MD Kabelo Rabotho for his view on how SA’s vehicle manufacturing sector can play a crucial role in industrialisation on the continent.

Africa is open for business, says Ramaphosa

The president urges push to achieve ‘Made in Africa’ for business and economic development on the continent
National
1 day ago

Local elections are one factor in delay in SA investment conference

The annual SA investment conference, usually held in November, has been postponed to March
Economy
3 weeks ago

Global climate agenda could be boon for African growth

While it will not be easy, the continent has the resources and growing global support to write a bold new chapter in its development story
Opinion
4 days ago
