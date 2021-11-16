Regulator fines consumer champion over National Credit Act breach
Clarke Gardner, CEO of Summit Partners, has been taking on listed companies on behalf of indebted customers
16 November 2021 - 20:25
A consumer champion who has taken on listed companies such as Lewis and Capitec Bank on behalf of indebted customers, has been found guilty of breaching the National Credit Act and ordered to pay a R500,000 fine.
Clark Gardner, CEO of Summit Partners, who works with consumers struggling with debt, has engaged in many legal cases on behalf of indebted consumers, occasionally pitting him against the National Credit Regulator in court...
