WATCH: How ESG investing is gaining momentum
Business Day TV spoke to Overberg Asset Management COO and director Carel la Cock
29 October 2021 - 10:58
Environmental social and governance (ESG) investing is gaining in popularity, with the industry growing from $3-trillion in 2010 to $17-trillion in 2019, according to Overberg Asset Management.
Business Day TV spoke to Overberg Asset Management COO and director Carel la Cock to find out what is driving this trend.
