WATCH: How ESG investing is gaining momentum

Business Day TV spoke to Overberg Asset Management COO and director Carel la Cock

29 October 2021 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/murrstock

Environmental social and governance (ESG) investing is gaining in popularity, with the industry growing from $3-trillion in 2010 to $17-trillion in 2019, according to Overberg Asset Management.

Business Day TV spoke to Overberg Asset Management COO and director Carel la Cock to find out what is driving this trend.

