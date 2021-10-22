Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Clicks rings up record operating profit

Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder about the pharmacy group’s full-year results

22 October 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
Picture: KEARA EDWARDS
Picture: KEARA EDWARDS

Pharmacy group Clicks has delivered record adjusted operating profit for its 2021 year, thanks to a stellar performance from its wholesale business, UPD which benefited from increased demand from hospitals during SA’s second and third Covid-19 waves.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Vikesh Ramsunder for more detail.

Or listen to the full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Clicks targets new strategy by betting on baby boom

Pharmacy group and retailer is opening 11 new baby stores in large malls
Companies
22 hours ago

Retail sales figures disappoint in August

Analysts say fallout from the July unrest played a role in the 1.3% year-on-year contraction
Economy
1 week ago

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder joins other wealthy South Africans leaving our shores

He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become first black female to lead a listed retailer in SA
Companies
4 weeks ago

VIKESH RAMSUNDER: Local versus imported — finding the right balance that clicks

The Clicks Group sources more than 90% of its products from local manufacturers, suppliers and agents — and aims to do more
Opinion
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Upcoming changes and sanctions obligations under ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Q&A: Outgoing Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol flags railway woes even as it cashes in on ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Pick n Pay faces a tough rival in battle for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.