WATCH: Clicks rings up record operating profit
Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder about the pharmacy group’s full-year results
22 October 2021 - 08:37
Pharmacy group Clicks has delivered record adjusted operating profit for its 2021 year, thanks to a stellar performance from its wholesale business, UPD which benefited from increased demand from hospitals during SA’s second and third Covid-19 waves.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Vikesh Ramsunder for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio
