Economy Retail sales figures disappoint in August

A second consecutive month of contracting retail sales underscored the difficult recovery ahead for the sector, after civil unrest in July disrupted businesses in SA’s economic hubs of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Retail sales figures for August shrank 1.3% year on year, down from July’s revised contraction of 1.2%, defying market expectations for a firm rebound from the effects of violent looting of shops, warehouses and distribution centres...