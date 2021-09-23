Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder joins other wealthy South Africans leaving our shores
He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become the first black woman to lead a listed retailer in SA
23 September 2021 - 09:36
UPDATED 27 September 2021 - 08:05
SA’s largest pharmacy chain Clicks announced on Thursday that CEO Vikesh Ramsunder had resigned and accepted an offer in Australia, where he will head a publicly listed company.
Ramsunder joins a growing number of wealthy individuals leaving SA. While the government does not keep or publish official annual figures on emigration, anecdotal evidence from companies that help people manage the visa application process and research on why individuals sell their properties indicates skilled people are leaving in increasing numbers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now