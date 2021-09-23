Companies / Industrials Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder joins other wealthy South Africans leaving our shores He will be replaced by Bertina Engelbrecht, who will become the first black woman to lead a listed retailer in SA B L Premium

SA’s largest pharmacy chain Clicks announced on Thursday that CEO Vikesh Ramsunder had resigned and accepted an offer in Australia, where he will head a publicly listed company.

Ramsunder joins a growing number of wealthy individuals leaving SA. While the government does not keep or publish official annual figures on emigration, anecdotal evidence from companies that help people manage the visa application process and research on why individuals sell their properties indicates skilled people are leaving in increasing numbers...