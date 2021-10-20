NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Combined Motor Holdings returns to profitability
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jebb McIntosh about the company’s interim results
20 October 2021 - 08:16
Combined Motor Holdings is back in the black.
The company, which operates vehicle dealerships, has reported a half-year profit of almost R150m, supported by its retail division.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Jebb McIntosh about the company’s performance.
