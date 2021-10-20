Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Combined Motor Holdings returns to profitability

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jebb McIntosh about the company’s interim results

20 October 2021 - 08:16 Business Day TV
Jebb McIntosh, CEO and co-founder of CMH. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE
Jebb McIntosh, CEO and co-founder of CMH. Picture: TEBOGO LETSIE

Combined Motor Holdings is back in the black.

The company, which operates vehicle dealerships, has reported a half-year profit of almost R150m, supported by its retail division.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Jebb McIntosh about the company’s performance.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Combined Motor Holdings posts record first-half profit amid global car crunch

Global supply issues sparked a supply crunch for new vehicles and high-quality used ones, while the group’s car hire unit made a remarkable U-turn
Companies
22 hours ago

Combined Motor Holdings pays dividend after ‘outstanding’ recovery

Company grew its cash resources through cost cutting despite sales slump
Companies
5 months ago

Combined Motor profit drops 75% as Covid-19 hits retail motor industry

But company resumes dividend payments on optimism that activity will pick up
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spur considers next move as loss in tax case ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem confident as it diversifies into health ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
JSE star Thungela hit by own report on Transnet
Companies / Mining
4.
Woolworths joins Netcare in raising green debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tiger Brands to list on A2X later in October
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.