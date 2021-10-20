Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Acsa posts R2.6bn loss

Business Day TV spoke to Airports Company SA CEO Siphamandla Mthethwa about the company’s full-year results

20 October 2021 - 08:10 Business Day TV
The Competition Tribunal has fined Tourvest R9m for collusive tendering. Picture: ACSA.
The Competition Tribunal has fined Tourvest R9m for collusive tendering. Picture: ACSA.

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has felt the Covid-19 pinch.

The company has reported an annual loss of R2.6bn, reflecting the pandemic’s effect on aviation and tourism during the period.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Acsa CEO Siphamandla Mthethwa for more detail.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Acsa posts R2.6bn loss as passenger volumes plunge

Acsa’s R2.6bn loss in its year to end-March is the second in its 28-year history, but it expects better days ahead
Companies
21 hours ago

Tourvest and Siyazisiza colluded in tender at airport, rules commission

Acsa noticed similarities in Tourvest and the trust’s tenders for arts, crafts and curio retail leasing opportunities at OR Tambo Airport
National
1 week ago

Auditor-general backs Acsa to remain a going concern

Airports operator has been been profitable for most of its three decades
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spur considers next move as loss in tax case ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dis-Chem confident as it diversifies into health ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
JSE star Thungela hit by own report on Transnet
Companies / Mining
4.
Woolworths joins Netcare in raising green debt
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tiger Brands to list on A2X later in October
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.