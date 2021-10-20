NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Acsa posts R2.6bn loss
Business Day TV spoke to Airports Company SA CEO Siphamandla Mthethwa about the company’s full-year results
20 October 2021 - 08:10
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has felt the Covid-19 pinch.
The company has reported an annual loss of R2.6bn, reflecting the pandemic’s effect on aviation and tourism during the period.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Acsa CEO Siphamandla Mthethwa for more detail.
