Combined Motor Holdings posts bumper first-half profit amid car shortages
Global supply issues sparked a supply crunch for new vehicles and high-quality used ones, while the group’s car hire unit made a remarkable U-turn
19 October 2021 - 11:09
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), which operates vehicle dealerships and owns First Car Rental, says its retail unit has booked it best-ever first half, boosted by global supply-chain issues that had restricted supply of new cars but buoyed prices of used vehicles.
Overseas Covid-19-related factory closures have caused disruptions in the component supply chains, principally from China and India, but this also resulted in a dearth of suitable, well-priced vehicles, and demand for high-quality stock has surged...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now