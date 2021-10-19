Companies / Industrials Combined Motor Holdings posts bumper first-half profit amid car shortages Global supply issues sparked a supply crunch for new vehicles and high-quality used ones, while the group’s car hire unit made a remarkable U-turn B L Premium

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), which operates vehicle dealerships and owns First Car Rental, says its retail unit has booked it best-ever first half, boosted by global supply-chain issues that had restricted supply of new cars but buoyed prices of used vehicles.

Overseas Covid-19-related factory closures have caused disruptions in the component supply chains, principally from China and India, but this also resulted in a dearth of suitable, well-priced vehicles, and demand for high-quality stock has surged...