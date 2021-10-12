NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is SA’s tourism sector on track for recovery?
Business Day TV spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming about the outlook for SA’s tourism sector
12 October 2021 - 07:43
The outlook for SA’s tourism sector has brightened after the UK decided to remove the country from its red list.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming for his view on what the move will mean for the company and the sector as a whole.
