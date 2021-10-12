Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is SA’s tourism sector on track for recovery?

Business Day TV spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming about the outlook for SA’s tourism sector

12 October 2021 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Klaserie Drift Misava Safari Camp in the Klaserie private nature reserve. Picture: SUPPLIED
Klaserie Drift Misava Safari Camp in the Klaserie private nature reserve. Picture: SUPPLIED

The outlook for SA’s tourism sector has brightened after the UK decided to remove the country from its red list.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming for his view on what the move will mean for the company and the sector as a whole.

Take us seriously, ‘stepchild’ travel industry urges government

SATSA CEO David Frost says a closer working relationship between the state and the sector would bring more rewards
National
1 day ago

Widespread welcome after UK finally removes SA from red list for travellers

B4SA welcomes the decision of the UK authorities, saying common sense has prevailed
National
4 days ago

KwaZulu-Natal tourism on road to recovery ahead of summer season

Sector springs back to life as hotels occupancy rates rise and province awaits UK visitors
National
5 days ago

Q&A: A time to dine and a time to survive

City Lodge COO Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo thinks the hotel group has done quite well to survive during a difficult time
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Localisation move hailed as PPC leaps on new rule ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
CSG Holdings could join JSE exodus after ARC offer
Companies / Management
3.
FNB steps up e-commerce effort with new WebStore ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Vodacom’s new super app gets support from Massmart
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
RMB launches digital marketplace to help ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.