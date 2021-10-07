tourism
KwaZulu-Natal tourism on road to recovery ahead of summer season
Sector springs back to life as hotels occupancy rates rise and province awaits UK visitors
07 October 2021 - 05:10
KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism sector, devastated by the Covid-19 lockdowns and the July unrest, is beginning to show a significant recovery, leaving the sector feeling positive before a summer season that may also see the return of international visitors.
Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that hotel occupancy rates hit a high of 86% over the Heritage Day long weekend in September as 82,000 people visited Durban, contributing R265m to the local GDP. Overall, there was a 60% average occupancy rate at local establishments, and about 570 job opportunities were created...
