National tourism KwaZulu-Natal tourism on road to recovery ahead of summer season Sector springs back to life as hotels occupancy rates rise and province awaits UK visitors

KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism sector, devastated by the Covid-19 lockdowns and the July unrest, is beginning to show a significant recovery, leaving the sector feeling positive before a summer season that may also see the return of international visitors.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that hotel occupancy rates hit a high of 86% over the Heritage Day long weekend in September as 82,000 people visited Durban, contributing R265m to the local GDP. Overall, there was a 60% average occupancy rate at local establishments, and about 570 job opportunities were created...