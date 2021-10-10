National Take us seriously, ‘stepchild’ travel industry urges government B L Premium

The travel industry says it needs to hold structured and regular engagements with senior members of the government, due to its critical role in the economy, rather than being made to feel like a “stepchild”.

Before the pandemic, the tourism industry attracted 2.5-million tourists a year to SA, in contrast to 85-million a year who visit France. The industry feels SA should attract millions more annually due to its beauty and diversity...