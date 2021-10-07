Q&A: A time to dine and a time to survive
City Lodge COO Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo thinks the hotel group has done quite well on both counts
07 October 2021 - 19:10
The tourism sector has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with hotel share prices dropping to new lows. City Lodge Hotel had to resort to a rights issue to raise R1.2bn to help it survive in 2020. It has also relied heavily on business travel, which many experts say will not return to pre-pandemic levels globally due to a new reliance on technology.
Business Day spoke to Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, COO of City Lodge, about the group’s plans to return to profitability. ..
