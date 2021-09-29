Companies

WATCH: IDC narrows loss to R33m

Business Day TV discusses the performance with IDC CEO TP Nchoncho

29 September 2021 - 08:41 Busines Day TV
Industrial Development Corporation CEO Tshokolo Petrus ‘TP’ Nchocho. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
The Industrial Development Corporation has narrowed its annual loss to R33m from R3.3bn previously. The vast improvement is a result of reduced impairments and write-offs. Zinathi Gquma discussed the performance with IDC CEO TP Nchoncho.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.