NEWS LEADER
WATCH: IDC narrows loss to R33m
Business Day TV discusses the performance with IDC CEO TP Nchoncho
29 September 2021 - 08:41
The Industrial Development Corporation has narrowed its annual loss to R33m from R3.3bn previously. The vast improvement is a result of reduced impairments and write-offs. Zinathi Gquma discussed the performance with IDC CEO TP Nchoncho.
