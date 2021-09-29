NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Poor start to the week by the rand
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s John Cairns
29 September 2021 - 08:38
The rand started the week on the back foot after hitting a one-month low due to Chinese growth concerns, the looming US tapering and rising oil prices. Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about the currency’s performance.
