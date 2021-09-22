Amazon machines rule as workers buckle at flagship fulfilment centre

But Amazon’s hi-tech assembly line made life a grind for some employees. When workers at an Alabama warehouse tried unsuccessfully to form a union last year, they said they were being held to unreasonable productivity goals — metrics imposed by managers but also recommended by algorithms.

One longtime Chicago-area worker, who asked for anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, says typical guidance from his supervisor boils down to “get your rate, get your rate, get your rate”. A swing of a second or two in the average time to complete a task can make the difference between getting kudos from a manager or a warning about job performance.

This month, California’s legislature passed a bill that will give warehouse workers the power to fight so-called speed quotas. Proponents of the legislation, which the governor has not yet signed, say the pace of work pushes employees to skirt safety rules and skip rest breaks. One employee, who joined a Nevada warehouse during Amazon’s pandemic hiring surge, recalls seeing colleagues piling so many items on shelves that they were in danger of collapsing.

“You have to do unsafe things to make your numbers,” says the worker, who asked for anonymity because she’s not authorised to speak to the media. “It just feels like constant pressure.”

Regulators in Washington state fined Amazon earlier this year for its conduct at a warehouse in the city of DuPont, saying there was a direct connection between the fast pace of work and injuries at the facility. Amazon, which is appealing the fine, says it is modifying its productivity-tracking tools to better identify problems employees face.

Many workers, who spend their day taking orders from computer terminals or a smartphone app, say the environment leaves them feeling isolated from colleagues. In interviews front-line workers say they often struggle to name their facility’s manager and describe it being tough to build relationships with colleagues, a dynamic made worse by the pandemic’s masking and social-distancing mandates. Such criticisms frustrate Shobe, a people person who advises new hires to go out of their way and learn the names of everyone in their unit.

Brutal workplace

Alicia Boler Davis, a former General Motors executive who runs Amazon’s fleet of fulfilment centres, believes more automation will free up managers such as Shobe to engage more with workers. “I’d love for them to spend the majority of their time on the safety and people side of the business,” she says. “My mental model is, you know, where can we reduce the burden? To simplify things and make decision-making easier, but also to reduce the physical burden and have our people working on different things.”

People who helped Amazon build its operation bristle at its reputation as a brutal workplace. “It’s not that they’re inhuman and want people to be treated poorly — never in a million years,” says a former Amazonian, who worked on warehouse technology and requested anonymity because she is still in the industry. “It’s just when you’re so narrowly focused on solving a mathematical problem, you forget that human element and you need to be reminded.”

Like their employees, Amazon managers can find themselves at the mercy of a system built to run fast and lean. One warehouse shift supervisor in Oregon says he wanted to get to know the hundreds of people who report to him, but time pressures kept him scrambling all day instead of talking with employees about career goals. Breaks, he says, “were never an option. It was almost like using the bathroom to Jeopardy music”. The manager, who left the company last year and asked for anonymity because he signed confidentiality agreements, says he occasionally took naps in his car after 12-hour shifts so he could feel fresh enough for the drive home.

Amazon says such experiences are not typical. In July it announced it was making employee welfare one of its guiding principles, pledging to become Earth’s best and safest employer. The company recently said it would spend $1.2bn on job training and coursework for its front-line workers, including paying the full cost of college tuition for some.

Becoming common

Shobe believes his employer could do a better job of educating entry-level employees about opportunities for advancement at the company.

“Not everybody is a career fulfilment-centre person,” he says. “We need to be much more thoughtful on how we’re showing people, ‘Hey, here’s this new piece of equipment that we can teach you about if you’re interested.’”

Amazon’s assembly-line-like practices are already becoming common in the rest of the logistics industry, which is racing to retool operations previously geared to sending pallets to retail stores.

“Amazon’s the platinum standard,” says Glick, the former Amazon logistics executive, who is now chief technology officer for Flexe, a warehousing start-up. “And then there’s the silver standard. They’re so far ahead there is no gold standard.”

Walmart is tacking automated warehouses onto existing stores. Kroger is piloting robotic depots for grocery delivery. And Instacart, which built its grocery delivery business with an army of gig shoppers, is building its own robotic warehouses. Even smaller operations such as Cargo Cove, a four-year-old warehousing start-up with 80 employees, thinks it can replicate Amazon’s automated efficiency. The company is planning in the coming months to introduce robots and software that automatically routes orders and monitors employee productivity.

“It’s the same kind of concept that Amazon has,” says Robert McFaul, Cargo Cove’s founder. “The only way to do that is to have standard processes that are very simple.”

At the BFI4 warehouse, Shobe is speed-walking down a corridor to supervise workers freeing a yellow product tote that has got stuck on a conveyor. He taps a few keys on an app to note when the jam is cleared properly — part of a regular safety audit designed to decrease the number of injuries at the warehouses.

Amazon’s technology teams have a long-term goal of building a fully automated fulfilment centre that would make such human intervention less necessary. The aspiration is years away — held back mostly by the challenge of getting robotic arms to grasp objects of different sizes and textures — and executives say humans will remain necessary for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the company’s engineers are focused on moving more products through each warehouse. That is good news for customers expecting faster and faster delivery. The test for Amazon will be finding a way to make its workers think it is good news, too.

Bloomberg BusinessWeek. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com