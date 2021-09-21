NEWS LEADER
WATCH: UK’s Covid-19 red listing of SA is a blow to SA tourism
Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA
21 September 2021 - 07:03
Britain has decided to maintain tough restrictions on travel between the UK and SA. The move that has been met with dismay by SA’s government and the tourism sector.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, for more detail.
