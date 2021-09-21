Companies

WATCH: UK’s Covid-19 red listing of SA is a blow to SA tourism

Business Day TV spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA

21 September 2021 - 07:03 Business Day TV
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa: The private sector is tired of plans that go nowhere — especially when the government then shoots the industry in the foot anyway. Picture: Supplied
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa: The private sector is tired of plans that go nowhere — especially when the government then shoots the industry in the foot anyway. Picture: Supplied

Britain has decided to maintain tough restrictions on travel between the UK and SA. The move that has been met with dismay by SA’s government and the tourism sector.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA, for more detail.

